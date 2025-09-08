When it comes to mergers and acquisitions, one problem is repeated so often it has become background noise: overpromising. Business owners hear the same promises day after day: sky-high valuations, guaranteed buyers, and flawless exits. The problem? Everyone says the same thing, and almost nobody delivers. The constant overpromising breeds distrust, leaving entrepreneurs skeptical, fatigued, and with inflated expectations of what's actually possible.

That cycle of half-truths and transactional conversations doesn't just erode confidence; it distorts the very foundation of the dealmaking process. Owners are left navigating a fog of jargon and conflicting advice, never sure whether the voice across the table is working for their long-term interests or simply chasing the next fee. What's missing are real conversations, ones grounded in honesty, even when the truth is uncomfortable. Because while business owners know their companies, they often don't know M&A. And without clear, candid guidance, they risk conceding value, losing control, and making legacy-defining decisions in the dark.

That's where Clarity1 comes in. Founded in 1994 by Richard Sheiman, Clarity1 has built a 31-year reputation on a simple but radical premise: transparency first. Unlike traditional investment banks or advisors, Clarity1 began as a market research firm. Competitive intelligence and voice-of-the-customer analysis were in its DNA long before M&A became the focus.

Since 2006, Clarity1 has focused specifically on a set of B2B-oriented manufacturing-based industries, such as filtration or packaging. That background gave Sheiman and his team a different lens, one focused not on selling a process but on understanding markets, investors, and above all, the real needs of business owners.

"We're really in the trust business," Sheiman says. "Deals succeed or fail on trust. If I can't look a business owner in the eye and tell them the truth, even when it's not what they want to hear, then I have no business advising them."

Over the years, Clarity1 has evolved into a buy-side M&A advisory firm with a distinctive approach. Rather than running broad, transactional sales processes, Sheiman works selectively with investors and business owners to craft outcomes that align with both financial and human priorities. For founders, that often means reframing the conversation: not just "How do I get top dollar?" but "What do I actually want from this transaction? What kind of partner do I need? How do I preserve my people, my culture, my legacy?"

That shift changes everything. Clarity1 helps owners understand the trade-offs, why chasing a quick exit can dilute value, why staying engaged can create better outcomes, and why sometimes waiting is the best financial move. "Two turns of EBITDA can be tens of millions of dollars," Sheiman explains. "The difference between getting it right and rushing into the wrong deal can be life-changing."

It's an approach that has made Clarity1 a trusted gatekeeper in a space often defined by pressure tactics. By listening first and aligning strategy with what owners truly want, not just what the market dictates, Sheiman has built long-term relationships with both investors and entrepreneurs who want more than a transactional outcome.

And that's the bigger story. Mid-sized businesses, the ones driving jobs, innovation, and growth, are integral to the global economy. Yet too often, their owners are caught between aggressive outreach from private equity groups and the complexity of traditional M&A processes. Clarity1 offers an alternative: a slower, more deliberate, and ultimately more human path, one built on trust, truth, and clarity.

Because in the end, deals aren't just about numbers on a spreadsheet. They're about people, decisions, and the future of companies that matter. Ultimately, Clarity1 is proving that in an industry full of noise, honesty is still the most powerful differentiator.