Kyrgyzstan's Bakai Bank CEO Umut Abakirova met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and executives from major U.S. financial firms, including BlackRock, Bank of America, and KPMG, to position the Central Asian nation as a hub for American investment in emerging markets.

The high-level talks focused on deepening U.S.-Kyrgyz economic ties, with Abakirova pitching expanded cooperation in banking, private investment, and resource sectors like rare earths and lithium, critical to global supply chains. Abakirova highlighted Kyrgyzstan's strategic location and its potential to serve as a gateway for U.S. capital into Central Asia.

Kyrgyzstan recorded 9 percent GDP growth in 2024, the highest among all Central Asian countries, driven by robust consumption, exports, and foreign investment. The country is implementing several major infrastructure projects, including wind, solar, and hydropower facilities with a capacity exceeding 1.5 GW, as well as gold mining and railway construction.

Bakai Bank, a leading Kyrgyz financial institution, counts U.S. companies like Coca-Cola among its clients and is partnering with organizations such as the UFC. The bank's push comes as the U.S. seeks to strengthen economic footholds in Central Asia.

The discussions align with the Trump administration's focus on targeted economic engagement, with Bessent recently underscoring the need for strategic partnerships in resource-rich regions. Kyrgyzstan's deposits of lithium and rare earths, alongside its $2.4 billion economy, make it an attractive prospect for investors.

The meetings took place during a high-profile forum hosted by Breitbart in Washington, DC.