Clinical Skills Institute (CSI), a nationally accredited online career school, offers short-term training for healthcare certifications to get students into a higher-paying career fast. The schoolprovides accessible, affordable medical certificates addressing growing vacancies and hiring expenses. Founded by Elnaz Sarabchian, a Doctorate in Education, and Behzad Jazayeri, MD, the organization has cultivated a legacy for high-quality career advancement programs. The school offers interactive online self-paced training followed by in-person clinical hours. The students can graduate from the program and get certified as job-ready Medical Assistants within three months.

The school is accredited by the National Healthcareer Association (NHA) and the Department of Education. Over the course of 12 weeks, students receive engaging self-paced online training in English or Spanish followed by optional in-person clinical hours. CSI provides students with the tools to succeed, including training materials, resume building, one-on-one mentorship, and a job placement guarantee within its tuition. In addition, the school also provides a partial scholarship to deserving students, as well as zero-interest payment plans. With the institute's support, students of all backgrounds make their dreams of entering the healthcare profession a reality.

To effectively manage patient care and administrative responsibilities, a physician needs at least three Medical Assistants. These professionals are often a patient's first point of contact after entering a healthcare facility. Medical Assistants greet patients, take their vital signs, prepare examination rooms, and are also responsible for scheduling appointments.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on staffing models, the type of care required, as well as an aging healthcare workforce, has exacerbated the strain on the healthcare system. Hospitals, clinics, and other employers are struggling to find qualified Medical Assistants despite the attractive nature of this career path. Millions of professionals in this field are retiring or changing sectors, and not enough workers are replacing them. This shortage is only worsening because community colleges and universities need years to create job-ready workers.

Clinical Skills Institute is looking to move the needle on the US healthcare worker shortage by leveraging the flexibility of self-paced, online learning. Community colleges require two or more years to prepare students for medical certificate exams. CSI's accelerated programs take as little as three months, eliminate the need for commuting to class, and offer a job placement money-back guarantee. The school's partial scholarships also ensure students are investing in education that will prepare them for the realities of the modern healthcare system. Community colleges focus on certificate prep only, failing to equip students with comprehensive skills and the support network that will help them build a new career.

"Clinical Skills Institute supports students from the day they register for our programs until they land their dream job," co-founder Dr. Jazayeri says. "Our mission is to provide a faster, more affordable entrance into healthcare careers compared to traditional institutions. We work with students in over 48 states, providing scholarship opportunities, and numerous courses to choose from, so they can achieve their academic goals."

As the demand for Medical Assistants rapidly expands, Clinical Skills Institute remains a beacon of hope for employers in need and aspiring healthcare professionals. With job opportunities spanning physician offices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, and more healthcare facilities, a career as a Medical Assistant offers relatively unmatched flexibility and growth for people of all ages interested in providing high-quality care.