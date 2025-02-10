A Colombian man was killed in Mexico City's popular La Condesa neighborhood by two gunmen riding a motorcycle equipped with an Ubereats backpack. According to federal authorities, the victim received at least eight gunshots as he waited outside a hotel on Saturday morning.

Officers from the Mexico City Citizen Security Secretariat responded to the shooting at around 8:30 a.m. in the Avenida Nuevo Leon corridor, per Pablo Vázquez Camacho, head of Mexico City's Citizen Security Secretariat. Via a written statement, Camacho suggested the victim was "directly targeted and fatally shot."

Investigators are using security cameras installed around the crime scene to track the gunmen. As of Sunday morning, local authorities had yet to identify the suspects and the motive behind the attack.

The victim was identified as Miguel Ángel Báez by Mexican journalist Carlos Jiménez, who also confirmed the Colombian nationality of the victim. The mayor of the borough of Cuauhtémoc in Mexico City, Alessandra Rojo de la Vega, pledged to cooperate with the investigation.

"The information we have received indicates that this was not a common crime, but rather a targeted execution of a Colombian citizen who was shot eight times in a hired hit. I have instructed our forces to join those of Mexico City to support the investigation. We regret this incident," Rojo de la Vega said in a written statement.

The mayor also demanded authorities to reveal the identity of the criminal group responsible for the "foreign men's execution."

According to Statista, 778 people were murdered in Mexico City in 2023. March recorded the highest number of intentional homicides, with 83 victims. While neighborhoods like Condesa, Polanco, and Roma have long been considered safe tourist destinations, they have occasionally seen shootings and high-profile homicides.

Originally published on Latin Times