Commonwealth Day will be celebrated this year on March 13, marking the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Commonwealth Charter by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on March 11, 2013.

The theme for this year's celebrations, "Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future," calls for the promotion of peace, prosperity and sustainability in member states, especially through climate action.

Interesting facts about Commonwealth:

Commonwealth is an international organization of 54 countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and the Americas, Europe, and the Pacific that work together to promote democracy, human rights, and development.

Commonwealth was established in 1926.

The member countries are usually historically connected to Britain's colonial past although any country can apply to be a member of the Commonwealth.

Around one-third of the world lives in the commonwealth countries.

India is the largest member state of the Commonwealth, contributing around 60% of the total population of the association.

On Commonwealth Day, the head of the Commonwealth- the British Monarch- addresses the member countries.

This year's celebrations will be the first Commonwealth Day presided over by His Majesty King Charles III as King and Head of the Commonwealth after the Queen's passing.

Here are some quotes that help to understand the role of the Commonwealth in the development of the member countries.