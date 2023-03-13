Commonwealth Day: Interesting Facts And Quotes About The International Organization
Commonwealth Day will be celebrated this year on March 13, marking the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Commonwealth Charter by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on March 11, 2013.
The theme for this year's celebrations, "Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future," calls for the promotion of peace, prosperity and sustainability in member states, especially through climate action.
Interesting facts about Commonwealth:
- Commonwealth is an international organization of 54 countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and the Americas, Europe, and the Pacific that work together to promote democracy, human rights, and development.
- Commonwealth was established in 1926.
- The member countries are usually historically connected to Britain's colonial past although any country can apply to be a member of the Commonwealth.
- Around one-third of the world lives in the commonwealth countries.
- India is the largest member state of the Commonwealth, contributing around 60% of the total population of the association.
- On Commonwealth Day, the head of the Commonwealth- the British Monarch- addresses the member countries.
- This year's celebrations will be the first Commonwealth Day presided over by His Majesty King Charles III as King and Head of the Commonwealth after the Queen's passing.
Here are some quotes that help to understand the role of the Commonwealth in the development of the member countries.
- "The Commonwealth makes the world safe for diversity" - Nelson Mandela
- "The Commonwealth bears no resemblance to the empires of the past. It is an entirely new conception built on the highest qualities of the spirit of man: friendship, loyalty, and the desire for freedom and peace." - Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
- "The Commonwealth continues to play a leading role in global affairs. The wonderful thing about the Commonwealth is the strength we all derive from our ability to share our experiences and learn from each other." - Fiji's Prime Minister J.V. Bainimarama
- "The Commonwealth has worked arduously to increase the awareness of the vulnerabilities of small island developing states and remains at the head of policy research and advocacy to assist small states such as Tonga to build resilience, access financing, alleviate debt burdens and devise strategies to respond to natural disasters." - Tonga's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Siaosi Sovaleni
- "The Commonwealth is a champion of democracy, freedom, sustainable development, the rule of law, and human rights, especially the rights of women and girls. As a member of the Commonwealth, Canada remains committed to protecting and promoting these values." - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
- "We honor the critical role that the Commonwealth continues to play in the development of our country. Seychelles is pleased to have been able to share its experiences in our areas of strength, and even more so, grateful for the assistance and knowledge that has been shared with us in areas where we lacked capacity." Seychelles President Danny Faure
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
Join the Discussion