The Communications Workers of America (CWA) said that it has informed AT&T and the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service that it would no longer be a part of the mediation and has effectively backed off from the proceedings.

In a statement Monday regarding the matter, the CWA claimed that the mediation proceedings were merely a means to stall negotiations between the workers and the telecommunications company, Reuters reported.

"The company was using the mediation process as another delaying tactic," said Richard Honeycutt, the District 3 Vice President of CWA.

The CWA said in a press release that it has already informed both AT&T and the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service about losing interest in the mediation process.

"Our bargaining team was optimistic that AT&T's suggestion that we enter mediation with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) meant that the company was finally ready to bargain in good faith. Unfortunately, that turned out not to be the case," Honeycutt stated.

He also pointed out that the union appreciates the efforts of the mediator and gave AT&T its message of "no more excuses."

"It's time to get serious about bargaining so we can get back to work serving our customers," he added.

As per the CWA, more than 17,000 workers, comprising technicians, customer service representatives, and "others who install, maintain, and support AT&T's residential and business wireline telecommunications network" are on strike in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee "in response to AT&T's failure to bargain in good faith" for a new union contract.

The announcement comes as the strike enters its third week.

The union has accused AT&T of using "undertrained managers and contractors to perform maintenance and repairs," causing AT&T customers to experience "widespread outages and long wait times for repairs and service."

According to a report, the workers were on strike for unfair labor practices. The president of Local 3411 in District 3 McMarshall Whitaker stated that the company refused to bargain with the workers in good faith.