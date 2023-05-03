KEY POINTS The U.S. is set to deliver additional HIMARS ammo, Howitzers and artillery rounds to Ukraine

Pentagon vowed continued assistance to Ukraine to "meet its immediate battlefield needs"

The U.S. has already provided $36.4-B worth of security aid to Ukraine since the war began

Ukraine is set to receive another security assistance from the Department of Defense to sustain its war effort against Russia.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon unveiled $300 million worth of security assistance for Ukraine, the Biden administration's 37th drawdown of equipment from the U.S. military's inventories since August 2021.

The new security package for Ukraine includes the following:

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155mm Howitzers;

155mm artillery rounds;

120mm, 81mm, and 60mm mortar rounds;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

AT-4 and Carl Gustaf anti-armor weapon systems;

Hydra-70 aircraft rockets;

Small arms and small arms ammunition;

Demolition munitions for obstacle clearing;

Trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment;

Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair;

Spare parts and other field equipment.

"The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," the defense department said.

Last month, the U.S. also announced providing security assistance to Ukraine worth $2.6 billion, which included military hardware bought using funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago, the Biden administration has provided more than $36.4 billion in security assistance to the embattled country.

It includes over 1,600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, over 10,000 Javelin anti-armor systems, 160 155mm Howitzers, 1.5 million 155mm artillery rounds, and 100,000 rounds of 125mm tank ammunition.

The U.S. has also provided Ukraine with 38 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and ammunition, eight National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and munitions, 12 Avenger air defense systems, and one Patriot air defense battery and munitions.

Ukraine has also received 31 modern Abrams tanks, 45 T-72B tanks, 109 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, 90 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, and 20 Mi-17 helicopters for the safe transportation of its soldiers on the battlefield.

Despite the billions of dollars worth of military hardware already provided to besieged Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country needs fighter jets and long-range weapons to thwart Russian forces.

Last month, during the first visit of NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg to Kyiv since the Russian invasion began in February 2022, Zelensky urged the transatlantic alliance to "overcome the reluctance" of some of its member states in providing modern military equipment.

Ukraine's Western allies so far stopped short of sending modern combat jets and long-range weapons to the beleaguered country, fearing they could be used to hit targets within Russia.

However, retired Air Force Col. Jeff Fischer believes providing Ukraine with U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets could help defeat Russia.

Fischer argued that Ukraine could catch up with Russia's air superiority on the battlefield if the country is supplied with modern fighter jets.