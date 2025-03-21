Lawyers for Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor's began an appeal Friday after a woman won a civil court damages claim over her allegation that he raped her.

The appeal comes as the fighter announced plans to run in Ireland's presidential election this year.

Last November McGregor was ordered by an Irish court to pay damages to the woman who claimed that he "brutally raped and battered" her in a hotel in Dublin in 2018.

McGregor claimed they had consensual sex and shook his head as the jury returned their verdict awarding damages of 248,603 euros ($258,559) to Nikita Hand, who brought the case at Dublin's High Court.

Appealing the verdict, McGregor's lawyers told the Court of Appeal in Dublin on Friday that he wanted to introduce fresh evidence.

The case will return to court on May 2.

The appeal comes as the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star signalled a plan to launch an election bid in Ireland.

The vote to elect Ireland's next president -- a largely ceremonial role without executive power -- must be held by November 15.

"Ireland, the choice is yours and it is an easy one. Vote for me as your President and we will SAVE IRELAND TOGETHER!" McGregor posted on social media Thursday.

McGregor's political ambitions were boosted by his invitation to the White House on Monday during a Saint Patrick's Day visit to Washington.

McGregor posed for a picture with his arm around US President Donald Trump's shoulder as the president -- who previously called McGregor his "favourite" Irishman -- sat at his desk in the Oval Office.

During a press briefing McGregor, who wore a green "Make Ireland Great Again" cap during his visit, railed against Ireland's "illegal immigration racket".

His comments earned swift pushback from Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, who also met with Trump in the White House this month.

Tech tycoon and powerful Trump advisor Elon Musk also posed in the Oval Office with McGregor.

The Tesla billionaire, who has recently spoken out in support of a number of anti-immigration parties in Europe, previously backed McGregor when he spoke in the past about a possible presidential bid in Ireland.

But McGregor's bid has little chance of success according to Gail McElroy, a politics professor at Trinity College Dublin.

The candidacy nomination process -- requiring the support of 20 members of parliament or four local authorities -- is a "real barrier" to the scandal-hit McGregor, said McElroy.

"Elected politicians are the gatekeepers to the presidency in Ireland and money plays much less of a role here than in the US," she told AFP.

Even if he did get nominated, McGregor would likely fall well short of election, said McElroy.

"There are, of course, Irish voters who share McGregor's views and would support him, but just not the numbers required to get elected as president," she said.