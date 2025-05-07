At dawn Wednesday on the contested border between India and Pakistan, in the usually sleepy Indian-run town of Poonch, a thumping explosion ripped the air as an artillery shell smashed into a building.

Red flames shot high in the sky, and black smoke towered high.

India launched missile strikes against arch-rival Pakistan in the early hours of Wednesday, two weeks after it blamed Islamabad for a deadly attack on the Indian-run side of the disputed Kashmir.

Pakistan reported that at least 26 civilians were killed in the strikes.

The strikes escalated repeated nighttime gunfire between Indian and Pakistani soldiers across the de facto border -- known as the Line of Control -- in the contested Himalayan territory of Kashmir.

Buildings shook and glass shattered as the two vast armies duelled with heavy artillery across the line.

At least 12 people were killed and dozens wounded on the Indian side in Poonch, according to local government official Azhar Majid.

In the hours before sunrise on Wednesday, the crump of explosions echoed over the town -- both incoming from Pakistan and Indian fire in response.

The power went out and air raid sirens wailed, as flares fired into the sky lit up the town, AFP reporters saw.

As the explosions grew louder and more frequent, some took the risk to flee and others hunkered down in basements, seeking what shelter they could find.

Calls echoed from the mosque loudspeaker warning people to stay indoors.

As dawn broke, AFP reporters heard the sound of vehicles as residents took their chance to escape.

During a lull in gunfire, hundreds of people trekked out of Poonch -- by car and on foot.

Stores on the road leading away from the town did brisk business as people rushed to buy food -- stocking up for when they can find somewhere safe to hunker down.