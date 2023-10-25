New tests conducted by Consumer Reports, an independent and nonprofit organization for consumer protection, showed that one third of chocolate products have an unhealthy concentration of lead and cadmium.

CR's experts tested 48 products of different brands in seven categories: cocoa powder, chocolate chips, milk chocolate bars, dark chocolate bars and mixes for brownies, chocolate cake and hot chocolate.

"Sixteen of the 48 products had amounts above CR's levels of concern for at least one of the heavy metals, in some cases more than twice our limit," James E. Rogers, director and acting head of product safety testing at CR, said on report posted on the organization's website Wednesday. "But we did find safer options in each category of chocolate products."

Exposure to heavy metals can cause damage in the brain and nervous system, causing developmental delays, learning and behavior problems in children, In adults, health issues can include immune system suppression, reproductive issues, kidney damage and hypertension, according to the report.

Contamination

CR said that the heavy metals can get into cocoa, the key ingredient for chocolate production, in different ways. The cocoa plant can take cadmium from the soil, while lead can be deposited on cocoa beans after the harvest from dust and soil as they dry outdoors.

Dark chocolate showed higher concentration of cadmium and lead because it's made with more cocoa. The metals were found to be above CR's thresholds for the tests in five of the seven chocolate bars in the research.

On the other hand, none of the milk chocolate bars, which uses less cocoa, showed was over the limit for either heavy metal.

CR said manufacturers can source chocolate from areas that have low levels of cadmium in the soil and make improvements in cocoa harvesting, processing and cleaning procedures to reduce the presence of heavy metals in their products.

The National Confectioners Association, a candy industry group, said that chocolate and cocoa are safe to eat and can be enjoyed as treats and that food safety and product quality remain a highest priority for the group, CR said.

The Food and Drug Administration told CR that experts from around the world have found that chocolate is a minor source of exposure to lead and cadmium, according to the report.