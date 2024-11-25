Recent investigations into incendiary devices sent to DHL logistics hubs suggest a potential sabotage plot by Russia aimed at igniting fires aboard flights headed to North America.

Officials warn the scheme may be part of a broader campaign to destabilize Western infrastructure and undermine support for Ukraine, NBC reported.

In July, a package exploded at DHL's Leipzig, Germany hub before a scheduled flight, while another burst into flames in Birmingham, England.

Both packages, disguised as electric massagers, contained magnesium-based flammable material. Authorities believe these incidents were test runs for larger sabotage efforts targeting flights to the U.S. and Canada.

New CCTV captures DHL flight QY5960 as it nose dived moments before landing at Vilnius International Airport.



The crew member who died during the crash was a Spanish citizen, the police confirmed to the Elta news agency later on Monday morning. The other three crew members... pic.twitter.com/VhBBX5cEyo — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) November 25, 2024

"This was sheer luck," Thomas Haldenwang, head of Germany's domestic intelligence service, told NBC, highlighting the catastrophic risk had the devices ignited mid-flight.

Polish authorities have arrested four suspects linked to the plot, with two more under investigation.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration has since heightened air cargo screening. "At this time, there is no current active threat targeting U.S.-bound flights," a U.S. official told NBC.

The alleged sabotage is part of a wider Russian effort to disrupt Western logistics, including railways, military bases, and GPS systems, according to European officials.

U.K. intelligence chief Ken McCallum described the GRU, Russia's military intelligence agency, as waging a "reckless mission to generate mayhem" across Europe.

"We've seen arson, sabotage and more. Dangerous actions conducted with increasing recklessness," McCallum said.

Russia denies involvement, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissing the allegations as "fake." Investigations by German, British, and Polish authorities continue.

Originally published by Latin Times.