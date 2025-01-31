Yarden Bibas, an Israeli man who Hamas took hostage, is set to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. However, the whereabouts of his wife, Shiri Bibas, and their two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, remain unknown.

Israel demanded that Hamas reveal the well-being status of Shiri and her sons Ariel and Kfir, who were supposed to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire deal alongside other women and children. The Israeli government has expressed 'grave concern' for Yarden's family, who Hamas earlier claimed were killed in captivity, reported CNN.

If Shiri and her sons are dead, their bodies will be returned in a later phase of the deal by Hamas. Hamas has stated that, of the 26 hostages set to be released in the ongoing phase of the deal, 18 are alive and 8 are dead.

5-year-old Ariel Bibas and 2-year-old Kfir Bibas would be the only children remaining in captivity among the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas. In November of 2023, when Hamas released 100 of the hostages seized on October 7, they announced the deaths of the Bibas family. Israeli intelligence was unable to confirm these deaths.

However, it has become increasingly clear the Bibas trio would have been released earlier alongside other hostages during the first exchanges if they had still been alive. Yarden, who is set to be released on Saturday, has been held separately from his wife and children over the course of their time in captivity.

"We said then, and we say now: we hold on to hope and continue waiting for their return. We await clarity regarding their condition," said relatives of the Bibas family in a statement.

