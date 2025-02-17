A Delta Airlines plane was involved in an "incident" after landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport, authorities said on Monday. Pictures shared on social media show a plane upside down with people walking near it.

BREAKING- Toronto had a Delta flight flipped upside down. I got these photos from a friend on the plane. He’s okay. Minnesota to Toronto. pic.twitter.com/DeSoYAlsVo — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) February 17, 2025

The plane, Delta Flight 4819, had departed from Minneapolis at 11:47 a.m., local time. It carried 80 people and was operated by Endeavor Air, Delta's regional subsidiary. Toronto Pearson authorities confirmed the incident in a publication on social media, adding that "all passengers and crews are accounted for." "Emergency teams are responding," authorities added.

Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 17, 2025

Peel Regional Police, whose jurisdiction includes the airport, said 15 people are injured as a result of the incident. Three of them has been listed as "critical."

Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand said she's closely following what she described as a "serious incident." The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also released a statement confirming that the crash happened while the plane was landing. It added that the "Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates," according to Fox News.

Incidents involving aircraft have proliferated over the past weeks, among them a crash between a passenger jet and an Army helicopter over the Potomac River in Washington in late January, where 67 people died. Six other people died days later after a small medical plane crashed in Philadelphia, and two more last Saturday after a single-engine aircraft crashed into the woods in Georgia. Moreover, a private jet owned by Vince Neil, the lead singer of Mötley Crüe, was involved in a plane crash with one fatality and one injured, Rain Hannah Andreani, last Monday.

