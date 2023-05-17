KEY POINTS Malik Scott expects Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua to finally fight

Wilder and Joshua have since bounced back since being trounced by their respective rivals

Scott tells fans to cool their jets since negotiations always fail in the world of boxing

Once thought to be nearing the realm of impossibility and fantasy booking by the fans, the mega-fight between Deontay Wilder and Anthon Joshua is closer to fruition than ever before according to the former's trainer Malik Scott.

Speaking with Betway, Scott made the revelation that the heavyweight clash only needs the signature of both fighters to make it happen.

"Without going into too much detail about the business aspect of it, everything's been said, talked about, negotiated, but nothing's been signed," Scott was quoted to have said.

"But signing is almost upon us. But the negotiations definitely are happening. The moves are being made. The business aspect is definitely being taken care of, and most of all Deontay Wilder is being taken care of and is going to get paid very well for his services, and that's the most important part to me."

Wilder and Joshua are coming off victories against Robert Helenius and Jermaine Franklin respectively after back-to-back defeats to their respective rivals Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Once the most feared boxers of the heavyweight division, Wilder and Joshua's stature among the fans has taken a significant hit because of their aforementioned defeats, with many claiming that their weaknesses between the ropes have since been exposed.

A hypothetical bout between the pair has been discussed endlessly for the better part of their primes since Wilder's brawl-heavy style would have presented a bevy of issues for "AJ," but some would claim that Joshua's boxing skills will give "The Bronze Bomber" fits.

At least in Scott's eyes, the outcome of the seemingly impending bout is going to end with a Wilder knockout win in rounds three or four, but he is still wary of what Joshua can bring to the table since he has Derrick James as his trainer.

Because of how complicated the world of boxing can be and how super fights are closer to happening once the athletes are past their primes, Scott is confident that this one will actually take place.

"I feel very strongly that this is going to happen... I am 70-75, possibly 80, percent sure this happens. The only thing that gives me any doubt is because I know the sport that I'm in. I know how beautiful it is, but I know how it can let you down at times when it comes to big fights getting made. I'm not getting too excited," he expressed.

The 1999 amateur boxing gold medalist certainly knows something that followers of the sport do not as of yet, but until the ink is put to paper, fans will need to wait it out once again.