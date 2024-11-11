A new Disney Cruise Line ship rescued four people from a sinking catamaran over the weekend before even taking its maiden voyage with passengers, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a disabled 50-foot catamaran, the Serenity, was taking on water approximately 265 miles offshore Bermuda on Saturday with four people on board. The Coast Guard launched an air crew from Air Station Elizabeth City in North Carolina

The Disney Treasure, which was on its way from the Netherlands to its home in Port Canaveral, Fla., was the closest ship to the stranded vessel. The Coast Guard said it coordinated with the Treasure, which diverted to the catamaran at around 11:40 a.m. Saturday, and arrived at around 1 p.m.

An aerial video shared by the Coast Guard shows the Treasure launching a lifeboat to rescue the four boaters stranded on the disabled Serenity.

"We are pleased that the Disney Treasure was able to provide aid to the boat passengers in peril. Our crew members worked together on the rescue, skillfully demonstrating their training and commitment to safety," Disney Treasure Captain Marco Nogara said.

The Disney Treasure's first voyage is scheduled to begin on Dec. 21.

With TMX reporting.