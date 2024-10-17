A new, pricy pass is going on sale for Disney World guests who are willing to pay to avoid standing in line.

Florida's busiest attraction is launching a new tier of its line-skipping plan called the Lighting Lane Premier Pass.

The pass will be available to buy starting on October 30. The cost varies by date and theme park, ranging from $129 to $449, plus taxes. That means a family of four could spend another $1,800 a day on top of tickets to get into the park.

Guests who are eligible to buy a pass will be able to do so via the My Disney Experience app.

The pass will only be available for purchase by guests staying at a Disney Deluxe resort, villa resort or selected hotel.

The pass allows attendees a one-time entry to each of 20 designated Lightning Lane experiences and attractions within the theme park daily.

Some of the attractions include Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration and Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.

Pass holders can check the wait times for rides on the Tip Board in the My Disney Experience mobile app.

If they want to bypass the standby line altogether they can using the virtual queue feature.

Guests with the new passes can use the Lightning Lane entrance to join a shorter line without having to pick an arrival window.

The Premier pass also acts as a personal photographer of sorts for guests. Pass holders get the option to download photos and videos from their day of attendance from of Disney's PhotoPass Service.

Disney says the Lightning Lane Premier passes are non-refundable and non-transferable.