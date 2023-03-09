KEY POINTS Dole has yet to announce when the product will be offered at grocery stores

The new offering will be available in pineapple, mango and strawberry flavors

Dole will also release other new products, including functional supplements and probiotic sodas

Disneyland's famous summer staple Dole Whip will soon be available in stores nationwide, the company announced Friday.

Dole has yet to announce when the tropical frozen and dairy-free dessert, which could only be found at Disney Parks previously, will become available at everyone's local grocery stores.

But the company is offering a first taste of the treat outside of the theme parks at the Natural Products Expo West convention, a natural, organic and healthy products trade show taking place in Anaheim, California, until Saturday.

"Get a first taste of Dole's new lineup of innovations at Booth #359 during Expo West taking place March 7-11, 2023," Dole said in an announcement Friday.

The new offering will be available in three flavors: pineapple, mango and strawberry.

Dole said it also plans to release other new products in the snacking, beverages, frozen treats, functional supplements, and probiotic sodas categories.

"Dole Boosted Blends Smoothies are being relaunched, delivering added protein, energy, and cognitive benefits," the company wrote. "As well as new Dole Smoothie Bowls with exotic fruits like mango and mangosteen, and strawberry and aronia, plus the relaunch of Dole Acai Bowls."

Its new snacks include dehydrated pineapple and banana bites called Dole Good Crunch as well as Dole Wiggles Fruit Juice Gels.

In 2016, the Disneyland Resort told the Orange County Register that it sells almost a million cups of the Dole Pineapple Whip yearly.

The frozen treat was originally conceived by food scientist Kathy Westphal at the Dole Technical Center in San Jose in 1983, when Dole became a sponsor at Walt Disney World Resort, according to an SFGate report.

Originally, Dole was reportedly serving a vanilla soft-serve ice cream with pineapples on top, but Westphal was tasked to create a non-dairy, dry-mix version.

"I had a lot of ice cream experience, so it was a real easy leap," Westphal told SFGate last year. "The original flavors were just pineapple, orange and strawberry."

Aside from Disney parks, the Dole Whip has been sold in some Southern California ice cream shops over the years, including Joe's Italian Ice in Anaheim, according to Business Insider.