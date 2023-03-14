KEY POINTS The Dolphins have signed Mike White for the coming NFL season

White has a good shot at the starting play-caller job of the Dolphins

White opts to join the Dolphins over the Jets, who are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers

Mike White may be in a curious predicament following reports that he has agreed to sign with the Miami Dolphins.

Although the 27-year-old's deal is seen by critics as a move by the Dolphins to have a backup play-caller for Tua Tagovailoa, White could get the opportunity to be a starter as well.

This will depend on the condition of Tagovailoa, someone who made headlines due to concussions.

He has gone through several harrowing health scares in the past NFL seasons with most wary of the status of the 25-year-old play-caller.

Either way, White finds himself in a situation where he could potentially be the starting QB for the Dolphins. The only question now is when and if that will happen.

According to a league source in a report by the Miami Herald, he has come to terms with the NFL club on a two-year contract allegedly worth $8 million.

Further, the said deal includes $4 million worth of incentives per season. White will also allegedly receive a $3.42 million signing bonus and a total of $4.5 million in guarantees.

White spent the last four seasons with the New York Jets and appeared in eight games, seven of which he started.

In 2022, he had four starts and held a 1-3 record. He completed 58.9% of his passes for 1,192 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Before the Jets, White was a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys during the 2018 NFL Draft.

White spent the first three seasons in the practice squad before getting the break to make his first career start in 2021.

This was against the Cincinnati Bengals, a game they won, 34-31. In that game, White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns.

So far in his career, the Florida native has completed 62.2% of his passes 2,145 yards, eight touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 2-5 record.

Before the alleged deal, White mentioned how he would have loved to return for the Jets and reunite with coach Robert Saleh.

However, New York is waiting on Aaron Rodgers's decision for the coming NFL season.

Probably worried and left to white, White ended up deciding to move to the Jets' AFC rivals instead.