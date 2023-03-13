KEY POINTS The Buccaneers are expected to make a run for Baker Mayfield

Mayfield needs to be careful in figuring out where he will play next season

Tampa Bay is looking for a new starting quarterback to replace the retired Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking for a new quarterback, someone who will fill in the void left by Tom Brady who has retired from the sport.

An unsurprising name that has surfaced is that of Baker Mayfield, someone who is expected to be busy starting Monday, March 13.

Monday will be an important day for all NFL players and teams since it will be the first day when negotiations will be allowed.

Mayfield is a big name to watch, someone who is coming off a stint with the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams.

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner started last NFL season with the Panthers before getting waived.

He was picked up by the Rams and was immediately inserted as the team's starting play-caller.

NFL Media now claims that the Bucs will be targeting the 27-year-old player, looking for another quarterback to add to their roster.

At the moment, only Kyle Trask is the only play-caller under contract with Tampa Bay.

According to Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, the 2021 second-round pick will vie for the starting quarterback role as the team moves on from the Tom Brady era.

Should Tampa Bay succeed in acquiring Mayfield, the task of potentially landing the starting quarterback post for Trask will not be easy even if he is well-liked by the Bucs.

Moreover, the idea of the Bucs winning the Baker Mayfield sweepstakes is up in the air. Other NFL teams are expected to try and convince the Texas native to join their fold.

Mayfield is also expected to weigh his options and explore his next stop carefully.

After failing to fit in well with the Panthers last season, he should be wiser in figuring out what team he would be best utilized.

Last season, Mayfield started in 10 games for the Panthers and the Rams.

He went 2-8 as a starter with 60% completions, 10 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and 6.5 Y/A.

Possibly joining the Buccaneers will also be challenging for Mayfield as he needs to step into the huge shoes of Brady although a backup role is also possible.

But given his stock, it would be hard to foresee the top pick of the 2018 NFL Draft settling for a backup role.