The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost hundreds of points Tuesday while Trump administration Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller was actively on air during a televised interview where he stated that the implementation of tariffs would force cooperation from other countries.

Miller appeared on Fox News' The Story in conversation with host Martha MacCallum, claiming that President Trump's implementation of protectionist policies allowed him to defend "the core national security interests of the United States", further arguing that China posed a threat to these interests.

"China has hollowed out our defense industrial base. This is very important for your viewers to understand. America cannot create the essential materials it needs to ensure our security into the future because China has stolen those supply chains," he began.

"This is part of the brilliance of the President's strategy. If you look at those original reciprocal tariff rates that were announced, who got hit the hardest? China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand. That's China's sphere of influence. The true trade deficit with China is $1 trillion a year because China is shipping all of its goods through other countries like Vietnam, like Cambodia, like Thailand, but also, it's sending it's supply components through the EU as well and they're making it into our markets," he continued.

As Miller spoke about the efficacy of President Donald Trump's tariffs against China, viewers of the segment took to social media to point out the Dow plummeting hundreds of points in the bottom right corner of the screen. The Dow closed down 320 points, the fourth consecutive negative session since Trump's April 2 tariff rollout.

"Because everyone with an average IQ knows picking a fight with China is a losing battle. The US cannot compete with Chinese manufacturing prices. If Americans want to pay 400% more for everything, sure go ahead cut China off," one user reacted.

"Almost like the market is tanking in response to Miller himself," said another.

"Every time Stephen Miller opens his mouth, Dow drop by 100 points. For possessing such a unique talent, Trump should send him to Beijing Stock Exchange," concurred another user.

"Makes sense, with every word out of Stephen Miller's mouth I increasingly lose faith in the future," said a fourth.

The Dow dropped 320 points, or 0.84%, on Tuesday, having lost a total of nearly 5,000 points since tariffs were implemented four days ago. Apple experienced the greatest losses due to the increased price of manufacturing phones as a result of the new tariffs placed on China.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.15%, driven by selloffs in tech stocks. The S&P 500 fell 1.57% and is now down about 19% from its February record high.

