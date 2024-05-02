Dr. Richard Moy, a foot and ankle surgeon in Southern California, has been pioneering a virtually pain-free bunion technique for decades. Dr. Moy, who has been a practicing surgeon for over 33 years, leverages his extensive medical expertise to provide clients with convenient, safe procedures. Compared to other surgeons in his field, Dr. Moy is one of the most experienced foot and ankle doctors. He has completed several thousands of surgeries and achieved an impressive level of patient satisfaction. Dr Moy has complete transparency and has every patient fill out a satisfaction survey and he posts them on his website for all the world to see.

Bunions are painful bone protrusions that often develop as an inherited problem and shoes will aggravate it. This condition appears slowly but can become a serious medical issue if left untreated. The big toe gradually shifts toward the second toe, leading to abnormal bone protrusion. If the case is severe enough, the big toe shifts towards the second toe and can overlap. This causes multiple toes to overlap and cause irritation among other issues.

Once the foot becomes deformed, bunions can cause ongoing pain. With bunions or other foot and ankle conditions, walking, running, or standing for long periods can be difficult. Sometimes, it's impossible to engage in any of these activities due to the sharp shooting pain. If the condition has not progressed significantly, patients can reduce pain and deformation by choosing more comfortable shoes. Low, flat heels and shoes with arch support are very helpful for temporarily reducing discomfort or pain. However, covering the bunion with silicon patches is additionally useful for reducing inflammation in the area.

When someone does seek treatment, Dr. Moy's proprietary technique is something to consider. Traditional bunion surgeries prevent patients from bearing weight on their feet for at least six to eight weeks. Additionally, the surgery causes severe scarring and invasive medical implants. Dr. Moy's technique surpasses competitors with a pain-free methodology. His work leaves minimal scarring and allows for patients to walk immediately and drive the next day without the need for a cast, crutches, or a wheelchair. Patients can also undergo surgery for their other foot in as little as six weeks post-operation and can even go jogging after six weeks versus four months with traditional bunion surgery.

Dr. Moy emphasizes: "You need to listen to what my patients say about their experiences with me, compared to other patients who have had procedures by other doctors." He believes that an individual should seek urgent care if their condition begins to alter what shoes they can wear and what activities they can participate in.

Dr. Richard Moy is a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine with extensive training in treating foot and ankle conditions. His main areas of expertise are bunions, neuromas, and other deformities. By leveraging innovative strategies refined throughout his career, Dr. Moy can restore normal foot function and prevent reoccurrence.

Patients travel from across the world to visit Dr. Moy for care. His work is extremely efficient, usually only taking around 45 minutes, without the use of general anesthesia. Based on publicly available reviews, more than 97% of previous patients rated the procedure as pain-free. Many go into further detail about their experience in the follow-up appointment a few days after surgery. These testimonials can be viewed on Dr. Moy's YouTube channel, demonstrating his innate talent for this medical practice.

Choosing the best doctor for bunion surgery is complicated and time-consuming. With opioid addiction on the rise globally, pain-free procedures avoid the need for opioids and represent the future of foot and ankle medical procedures. In the coming years, Dr. Moy's techniques may overtake traditional practices and become the leading way to relieve pain without long-term suffering.