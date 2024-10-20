A drone was launched towards the private home of Benjamin Netanyahu, but Israeli authorities reported no casualties from the incident. This development came on Saturday as Israel also initiated fresh strikes on Beirut, escalating tensions in the region. The attack on Netanyahu's residence marks a significant moment amid ongoing violence and unrest, highlighting the fragile security situation both domestically and in neighboring areas.

Neither Netanyahu nor his wife was present at their home in the coastal town of Caesarea at the time of the drone attack, as confirmed by his spokesperson in a statement.

This incident follows a series of Israeli strikes in Gaza that resulted in the deaths of over 50 individuals, including children, within a span of less than 24 hours, according to hospital officials.

In Lebanon, the health ministry announced that an Israeli airstrike on Saturday struck a vehicle on a major highway north of Beirut, leading to the deaths of two people. The identities of the individuals in the car have not been confirmed, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the incident.

Simultaneously, sirens rang out across Israel on Saturday morning, warning of incoming fire from Lebanon. This included the drone that was directed at Netanyahu's home, as reported by the Israeli government. The simultaneous events highlight the escalating tensions in the region, with violence intensifying on multiple fronts.

In September, Yemen's Houthi rebels attempted to strike Ben Gurion Airport with a ballistic missile just as Netanyahu's plane was landing; fortunately, the missile was intercepted before it could cause any harm.

In the aftermath of this alarming incident, Netanyahu issued a strong statement, asserting, "The attempt by Iran's proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake. This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies to secure our future." He emphasized that both Iran and its allied groups would face severe consequences for their actions, underscoring Israel's determination to "eliminate the terrorists and those who dispatch them." This incident further illustrates the escalating tensions in the region and the ongoing threats faced by Israeli leadership.

The Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry reported that Israeli strikes targeted the upper floors of the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahiya. According to their statement, Israeli forces also opened fire on the hospital building and its courtyard, causing panic among both patients and medical staff.

Israel's conflict with Hezbollah, a Hamas ally supported by Iran, has escalated in recent weeks. On Friday, Hezbollah announced its intention to initiate a new phase of hostilities by launching more guided missiles and explosive drones into Israeli territory.

The militant group's long-time leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike in late September, which prompted Israel to send ground troops into Lebanon earlier in October. This escalation reflects the growing intensity of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

On Saturday, Israel also announced the killing of Hezbollah's deputy commander in the southern town of Bint Jbeil. The Israeli army identified Nasser Rashid as a key figure who had been supervising various attacks against Israel. This development underscores Israel's commitment to targeting Hezbollah leadership in its efforts to diminish the group's operational capabilities, further heightening tensions in the region.