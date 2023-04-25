KEY POINTS Edgar Tabares will serve as Rodtang Jitmuangnon's next Muay Thai challenger

"[Mexican people] show me their love," says the first-ever Mexican WBC Muay Thai titleholder

Their bout takes place in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 10

ONE Championship is set to hold its first-ever United States card on May 5 with ONE Fight Night 10, and while all eyes are on the main event, the co-main event has a ton of stakes involved as well.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai title against promotional newcomer Edgar Tabares.

While Tabares knows that he is entering his matchup with Rodtang as a massive underdog in the eyes of many ONE Championship fans, the only thing that matters to him is his family and the Mexican fans that continue to show love for him.

"Mexican people support me a lot. They support me a lot. They show me their love. They show me their support. But yeah, I feel a big responsibility. Apart from the Mexican fans, I have a big responsibility for my family," Tabares said.

"I know my opponent. I really know my opponent. I don't want to get hurt because I want to be good for my family. And they need me more than the Mexican people. I know that they want me."

Tabares became the first-ever Mexican WBC Muay Thai titleholder after defeating Italy's Carmelo Ragona while also winning titles under Triumphant Combat Sports, a California-based Muay Thai promotion, and under Budo Sento Championship, a promotion in Mexico.

"It was special to me because I was the first Mexican, but I didn't want to be the last. I want to make way for every single Mexican to get this kind of belt or championship, or experience," Tabares said of winning the WBC Muay Thai international championship.

Fighting for a championship in one's promotional debut is a daunting task for any fighter regardless of their experience, but Tabares' determination to become the first Mexican champion within ONE Championship is something that he is banking on.

"I was searching to become the first Mexican in the WBC world champion belt when ONE called me. So, I said that I wanted to fight in ONE. But I also had dreams to be the first WBC Muay Thai champion," he explained.

Rodtang's star has risen to great heights since joining the Singapore-based combat sports organization and even fought against ONE Fight Night 10 headliner and current ONE flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson in a hybrid MMA-Muay Thai bout.

He has remained unbeaten in 13 bouts across Muay Thai and kickboxing rules and has no plans of letting it end against Tabares.

As the calendar turns ever closer to May 5, Tabares issued a stern warning to Rodtang.

"I don't know if Rodtang is going to [read] this, but it's hard to knock me down. It's very hard," he mentioned.