Students, staff, and parents at a U.K. elementary school shared a frightening experience Friday when a student brought a "historic incendiary device" to class for show and tell, prompting an emergency evacuation.

Police were called to Orchard Junior School in Dibden Purlieu at 1:30 p.m. local time, and students and staff were quickly evacuated to the safety of a nearby school, the Daily Echo reported. A bomb disposal team removed the device, which was later destroyed as a precaution.

Laura Holloway, a parent, described the incident as "so worrying" and said she spent the drive to collect her child feeling panicked.

"Both schools seemed to deal with it all very well and had the kids lined up and checked off," she told the Daily Echo. "It must have been very upsetting for everyone involved."

Another local resident said pupils were "crying and so scared," describing the evacuation as a chaotic scene.

"It's not the usual fire drill, not like taking your time to get to the door, she said. "It was a bit of an actual panic to get out of the building."

In a statement, the school assured parents that all safety protocols were followed, thanking students, staff, and families for their swift response. The police confirmed no injuries occurred and emphasized that the evacuation was handled calmly.