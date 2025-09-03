Sheridan, Wyo., 3 September 2025 — Global Gold today unveiled a comprehensive, on-chain infrastructure that turns vaulted bullion into programmable, liquid, and yield-capable digital assets that deliver full legal ownership, transparent reserves, and institutional-grade safeguards.

"Global Gold is not another crypto protocol," said Cole Chapman, CEO of Global Gold. "We're building the next monetary system—one that starts with the world's most trusted asset, and ends with a globally connected, fully liquid, on-chain gold economy."

Global Gold replaces ambiguous notions of 'backing' with direct, one-to-one legal ownership of fully allocated, non-hypothecated bullion. Settlement, proof, and portability occur on-chain, ensuring continuous transparency and access without relying on banking hours or intermediaries. The architecture is designed to meet institutional and regulatory expectations while remaining open to sovereign individuals who seek redeemable, real-world assets (RWAs) that can be traded quickly.

In the U.S., reserves are secured at The Wyoming Reserve, a 70,000-square-foot facility with Class 3 vaults located in Casper, Wyoming. Vaulted metal is fully insured by Lloyd's of London and independently audited by Alfred H. Knight and FORVIS. Assets are held under a legal bailment structure that preserves user ownership and prevents rehypothecation.

"Tokenization lets institutions turn idle bullion into a liquid, revenue-generating asset without sacrificing legal title," said Miguel Perez-Santalla, the President of The Wyoming Reserve. "This is the transparency gold deserves."

Product Suite Rollout

Global Gold is an infrastructure layer with a conservative core and modular products that will be released in dedicated announcements later this year.

The suite includes:

Global Gold Bars — jurisdiction-specific gold-backed tokens that confer legal title.

— jurisdiction-specific gold-backed tokens that confer legal title. Global Gold Exchange — a purpose-built venue for native on-chain price discovery and liquidity in gold-backed assets.

— a purpose-built venue for native on-chain price discovery and liquidity in gold-backed assets. Global Gold Lending — a mechanism to access liquidity without selling underlying metal.

— a mechanism to access liquidity without selling underlying metal. Global Gold Vaults — self-custody with guardian-powered protections designed for RWAs.

Additional details, timelines, and integrations will be shared in subsequent communications.

Built for institutions. Open to all.

The platform's jurisdiction-specific tokens, beginning with US Gold, are structured for institutional adoption while remaining accessible to individuals who want redeemable on-chain ownership of real bullion.

For institutions , tokenization turns vaulted bars into liquid, composable assets that can be integrated into modern treasury and market workflows.

, tokenization turns vaulted bars into liquid, composable assets that can be integrated into modern treasury and market workflows. For developers and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications , gold-backed tokens introduce hard, non-fiat collateral with mainstream familiarity.

, gold-backed tokens introduce hard, non-fiat collateral with mainstream familiarity. For retail participants, the experience combines the credibility of physical gold with the immediacy of digital markets.

Global Gold is guided by a leadership team and advisory board with deep experience across precious metals, DeFi, and RWA markets.

Advisors include Andy Schectman, founder of Miles Franklin and a long-standing voice on precious metals and wealth preservation, and Gabriel Kent, who helped pioneer the multi-billion-dollar digital carbon market and scale RWA liquidity.

The core team includes Cole Chapman, CEO; Austin Seiberlich, Chief Web3 Officer; Paul West, CTO; Deep Patel, Director of Operations; and Blake Adams, Operations Manager.

About Global Gold

Global Gold is the decentralized infrastructure protocol bringing real-world gold on-chain. With products spanning tokenization, trading, lending, multi-sig vaulting, and token launch infrastructure, the protocol is building the financial backbone for the modern gold economy—programmable, transparent, and liquid. Built for institutions. Open to all.