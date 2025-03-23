Elon Musk took to social media to claim that Starlink, his international telecommunications provider, cannot obtain a license to operate in South Africa because he, as the CEO of SpaceX, is not black.

Musk took to X on Saturday to share his grievances with his audience.

"Very few people know that there is a major political party in South Africa that is actively promoting white genocide. The video below was just yesterday. A whole arena chanting about killing white people," Musk wrote.

"A month ago, the South African government passed a law legalizing taking property from white people at will with no payment. Where is the outrage? Why is there no coverage by the legacy media?" he continued.

"Starlink can't get a license to operate in South Africa simply because I'm not black. How is that right?" Musk wrote.

Musk has previously made the same claim on X, eliciting responses from the Foreign Affairs department debunking his claims.

"Starlink is not allowed to operate in South Africa, because I'm not black" he wrote on X earlier this month.

"Sir, that's NOT true & you know it! It's got nothing to do with your skin colour. Starlink is welcome to operate in South Africa provided there's compliance with local laws," responded Clayson Monyela, a senior official at the foreign affairs department. "This is a global international trade & investment principle."

Musk seems to be referring to local Black Economic Empowerment rules in which marginalized groups are sold 30% of equity in local subsidiaries from telecommunications licensees.

SpaceX, Starlink's parent company, wrote to telecommunications regulator ICASA asking them to rethink the 30% license ownership rule.

"ICASA has not received any application from Starlink or SpaceX," said ICASA in a statement.

Originally published on Latin Times