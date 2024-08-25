San Francisco officials are giving Elon Musk and his companies the kind of rude kiss-off he's known for: "Good riddance!"

The miffed Musk has announced he's packing up his things and taking X headquarters from San Francisco off to Austin, Texas, and moving SpaceX from Hawthorne, California, to the longhorn state.

Musk is quitting the state in a snit, he says, because of a new California law that prohibits schools from notifying parents if their children expresses a desire to change their gender identity.

Musk cited the gender identity law as the "final straw," saying it and other state laws "attack both families and companies."

So now he's leaving.

No sweat. "I share the perspective that most San Franciscans have, which is good riddance," city attorney David Chiu told the New York Times.

Mayor London Breed met with Musk but says she didn't offer him any deals to entice him to stay. "I'm not going to beg," she said.

X is a shadow of its pre-Musk Twitter self, which was founded in 2006, and employs a fraction of the workers it once did in an area now packed with high-tech businesses.

"It's like a zombie version of the old Twitter, and I think what a lot of people are feeling is: Just put this bird out of its misery," Yao Yue, a software engineer who was let go after Mr. Musk's takeover, told the Times.

Beyond business, the transgender issue hits home for the right-wing tech mogul. One of Musk's dozen or so children with three different baby mamas is transgender and had disowned her father.

As for "family," Musk's daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, 20, said her father was rarely around when she was growing up and when he was he "bullied" her because her voice was too high. He was uncaring, narcissistic and "cruel," she has said.

Musk has complained: "My son," now Vivian," is "dead, killed by the woke mind virus," adding: "I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that."

He has also groused about state taxes.

The Times reported in August that X CEO Linda Yaccarino told X employees that Bay Area workers would move to another existing office in San Jose and a new office focused on engineering in Palo Alto.