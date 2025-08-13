US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday easing regulations for the private space industry, including eliminating some environmental reviews, in a move likely to please his erstwhile advisor Elon Musk.

The executive order, which said it aimed to "substantially" increase the number of space launches in the United States, was described by an environmental group as "reckless."

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has talked up several space missions including sending humans to the Moon and Mars.

The Moon and Mars missions are planned to get a ride on the massive Starship rocket of Musk's private firm SpaceX.

However, Starship has had a series of setbacks, with its latest routine test ending in a fiery explosion in June.

SpaceX dominates the global launch market, with its various-sized rockets blasting off more than 130 times last year -- and that number looks set to rise after Trump's executive order.

"It is the policy of the United States to enhance American greatness in space by enabling a competitive launch marketplace and substantially increasing commercial space launch cadence" by 2030, the order read.

The change could well benefit Musk, who has long advocated for deregulation of the space industry. The world's richest man was previously a close advisor to Trump before the pair had a dramatic, public falling out in July.

The executive order also called on Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy -- who was at the signing and is currently NASA's administrator -- "to eliminate or expedite the Department of Transportation's environmental reviews" for launches.

SpaceX has been repeatedly criticized over the environmental impact at the sites where Starship, the largest and most powerful rocket in history, blasts off.

The US-based nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity said Trump's new executive order "paves the way for the massive destruction of protected plants and animals."

"This reckless order puts people and wildlife at risk from private companies launching giant rockets that often explode and wreak devastation on surrounding areas," the center's Jared Margolis said in a statement.

Musk's dreams of colonizing Mars rely on the success of Starship, and SpaceX has been betting that its "fail fast, learn fast" ethos will eventually pay off.

The Federal Aviation Administration approved an increase in annual Starship rocket launches from five to 25 in early May, stating that the increased frequency would not adversely affect the environment.