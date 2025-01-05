United Airlines stated on Sunday that it will begin offering Elon Musk's Starlink Wi-Fi services on its flights as early as this spring, highlighting the growing reach of the tech billionaire's ventures.

United Airlines is set to begin testing Starlink in February, with the first commercial flight featuring the service scheduled to take place this spring on one of the airline's Embraer E-175 aircraft. The airline plans to have Starlink installed on its entire two-cabin regional fleet by the end of 2025. Additionally, United aims to have its first mainline aircraft equipped with Starlink in operation by the end of this year, further expanding its in-flight connectivity offerings.

United's MileagePlus members will enjoy free access to Starlink, which will provide services such as streaming, shopping, gaming, and more. The partnership between United and Starlink was established in September.

United Airlines currently relies on four different Wi-Fi providers, according to travel site One Mile At A Time. For its regional jets, the airline uses Intelsat (formerly Gogo), while its larger wide-body jets are equipped with Panasonic Wi-Fi. Additionally, United has Viasat Wi-Fi on many of its 737 Max planes, as well as some A319 and A321neo aircraft. Viasat is considered the fastest of the Wi-Fi options available and is also used by other major airlines like American Airlines and Delta. This variety of Wi-Fi providers reflects United's efforts to offer a range of options for in-flight connectivity across its diverse fleet.

In early 2023, Delta Air Lines revealed that it would offer free Wi-Fi to members of its SkyMiles loyalty program. This follows a trend of expanding in-flight connectivity, with JetBlue Airways having already provided free Wi-Fi on its flights since 2017. Both airlines are working to enhance the travel experience by offering passengers more reliable and accessible internet services during their flights.

In September, Hawaiian Airlines announced that it would offer free Starlink Wi-Fi to all passengers on Airbus-operated flights traveling between the islands and various destinations in the continental United States, Asia, and Oceania. This move follows a growing trend of airlines embracing advanced in-flight connectivity. Furthermore, semi-private charter company JSX has joined in, providing complimentary Starlink Wi-Fi across its fleet of 46 planes, expanding the reach of high-speed internet access for travelers. These developments highlight a significant shift in the aviation industry toward enhancing the in-flight experience with more reliable and widespread connectivity options.

Musk, the head of a diverse portfolio that includes Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer, and SpaceX, the parent company of Starlink, has strategically used his companies and vast wealth to expand his influence well beyond the tech sector. His growing presence in industries like transportation, aerospace, and now aviation, exemplified by the deal with United Airlines, showcases how his business ventures are increasingly shaping various facets of the U.S. economy. The United partnership highlights how Musk's companies are making inroads into traditionally non-tech industries, demonstrating the far-reaching impact of his entrepreneurial empire.