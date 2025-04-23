Ahead of his lying-in-state, Pope Francis's body was made ready to withstand Rome's warm spring weather with a temporary embalming and a touch of make-up, an expert told AFP.

The body of the 88-year-old, who died on Monday, will be on display for three days in Saint Peter's Basilica from Wednesday before his funeral on Saturday.

With thousands of worshippers expected to queue up to bid him farewell, steps have been taken to avoid decay, as with previous popes.

Francis's body underwent a temporary embalming process known as thanatopraxy, according to Andrea Fantozzi, founder of the Italian National Institute of Thanatopraxy (INIT).

"It involves the injection of preservative liquids through the circulatory system, followed by aesthetic care of the face and hands," Fantozzi told AFP.

"The goal is to slow down the natural processes of decomposition."

The procedure, which uses a chemical fluid, has to be carried out within 36 hours of death and takes several hours.

Its effect -- a more serene and natural appearance of the deceased -- lasts up to 10 days, Fantozzi said.

The Vatican published the first images Tuesday of the pontiff in his open coffin, wearing his red papal vestments, a mitre on his head and a rosary between his fingers.

The images came from a Monday evening service in the chapel of Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican residence where he lived during his 12-year papacy, and where he died.

Fantozzi declined to confirm whether he carried out Francis's embalming, citing privacy concerns and Vatican protocol provisions. The Vatican declined to comment.

On its website INIT lists Pope John Paul II and late opera great Luciano Pavarotti among the notable figures attended to by its experts.

Italian media reported that Fantozzi oversaw the embalming of Francis's predecessor, Benedict XVI, who died in 2022 almost a decade after resigning as pope.

Besides for lying-in-state, temporary embalming is used for funeral wakes, body repatriations and niche burials to offset possible spillage and gas releases caused by decomposition, Fantozzi said.