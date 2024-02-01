EU Secures $50 Billion Aid For Ukraine After Hungary Veto Lifted
The European Union clinched a $50 billion (€50 billion) funding deal for Ukraine on Thursday, overcoming a months-long impasse after Hungary dropped its veto.
EU Council President Charles Michel announced the agreement on X (formerly known as Twitter). "We have a deal," he wrote, calling it "steadfast, long-term, predictable funding" for Ukraine, CNN reported.
The package, blocked since December, was crucial for Ukraine's war effort. Hungary had objected to the funding source, preferring annual contributions instead of a dedicated EU budget allocation.
A compromise, requiring yearly discussions and a potential review in two years, was reached, ensuring Hungary cannot unilaterally block future disbursements.
Critics accused Hungary of using the veto as leverage for its own EU funding woes, which are linked to rule-of-law concerns. Budapest denies any connection.
The deal does not unlock frozen EU funds for Hungary, but the summit continues.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Microsoft, Google Ride AI Wave As Revenues Surge
-
Immigration Reform Sparks Fierce Biden-Trump Battle In 2024 Election Build-Up
-
Eurozone Narrowly Dodges Recession
-
US Consumer Confidence Hits Highest Level Since Dec. 2021
-
Netflix, Tesla And Intel Take Wall Street For A Wild Ride, But The Rally In Stocks Remains Intact
-
China's Evergrande: What Happens Next After Liquidation Order?
-
Monaco Royals Rocked By New Claims Over Offshore Assets
-
Japan's Moon Lander Comes Back To Life
-
China, US Say Talks In Bangkok 'Candid, Substantive'
-
Sweet And 'Spicy': Nicaraguan Cigars Winning Over The World