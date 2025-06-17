The European Union has outlined a comprehensive plan under its REPowerEU initiative to completely phase out imports of Russian gas and oil by the end of 2027, aiming to bolster energy security and market stability across the bloc.

According to BFMTV, the European Commission presented the legislative proposal on Oct. 17, 2023. It introduces a phased ban on both pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, starting with the suspension of all new import contracts signed after October 17, 2023, which will take effect in January 2024. From Jan. 1, 2026, the import of Russian gas under new contracts will be formally prohibited.

Short-term existing contracts will expire by June 17, 2026, with exceptions granted only to landlocked countries receiving pipeline gas through long-term agreements, which may continue until the end of 2027. Furthermore, from January 1, 2028, all contracts for LNG terminal services involving Russian clients or entities controlled by Russian firms will be banned.

Despite opposition from some member states, including Hungary and Slovakia, the European Commission intends to adopt the regulation via qualified majority voting, bypassing the need for unanimous approval, Mediapart reported.

Each EU member state will be required to submit national plans detailing specific measures and milestones to phase out Russian fossil fuel imports. These plans are designed to ensure a coordinated and consistent approach across the EU.

"Russia has repeatedly used its energy exports as a tool of coercion," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as quoted by Il Sole 24 Ore. "We are committed to ending our dependency and closing the chapter on Russian fossil fuels in Europe." Dan Jørgensen, European Commissioner for Energy, added: "The less energy we import from Russia, the more secure and independent Europe becomes."

To support the transition, companies holding contracts for Russian gas will be required to disclose them to the European Commission. Importers must also provide customs authorities with comprehensive documentation detailing the gas's route from origin to point of entry into the EU.

The European Commission asserts that the EU gas market is sufficiently interconnected and equipped with the infrastructure needed to support this transition. It also notes the availability of alternative suppliers in the global market to maintain energy security and competitiveness, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the EU has significantly reduced its reliance on Russian fossil fuels. Russian gas imports, which accounted for 45% of EU consumption in 2021, have dropped to 19% in 2024 and are projected to decline to 13% in 2025 due to the cessation of gas transit through Ukraine, reported SKAI. Nevertheless, EU member states still spent €23 billion on Russian fossil fuels in 2024, with gas alone comprising €15 billion of that total, BFMTV noted.

The Commission, alongside the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER), will monitor the implementation and impacts of the transition. Safeguards have been included in the proposal to mitigate gas market volatility and provide legal protections for businesses during the phase-out process.

The legislative package will now proceed to negotiations with EU member states and the European Parliament. Approval will require backing from at least 15 out of 27 member countries, representing at least 65% of the EU's population, according to BFMTV.