Exploring the first Born to Trade Podcast

The age-old debate on whether professional traders are born with innate abilities or develop their skills over time took center stage in the first episode of The Born to Trade Podcast, featuring renowned trader, Exness Team Pro member, and educator Kojo Forex. Hosted by Nima Siar, Exness Head of Partnerships and Business Development Initiatives, the podcast provided a deep dive into Kojo's trading journey, his approach to discipline, and his thoughts on what it takes to thrive in the trading world.

A journey forged by experience

Kojo Forex—whose trading career spans over a decade—shared his remarkable path from discovering online trading in 2012 while in university to becoming one of the industry's most recognizable names. For Kojo, the journey was anything but smooth. "Everything came together properly for me in 2019, and it started really paying off in 2020," he explained, highlighting the patience and perseverance required to succeed in trading.

Initially drawn to trading to supplement his income, Kojo's perspective evolved as he immersed himself in the world of financial markets. "I realized I could make a huge career out of it," he says, recounting how he studied the works of industry legends like George Soros and Stanley Druckenmiller to refine his craft.

What does it take to be a trader?

When asked whether traders are born or made, Kojo offered his nuanced perspective. "I'd say it's 70 to 80 percent natural instincts and 20 to 30 percent learned skills."

In his opinion, certain innate traits, such as the ability to remain calm under pressure and being naturally intuitive, can give individuals an edge. He explained that some people are born with the ability to stay composed in the most intense situations, just as others learn over time.

At the same time, Kojo stressed the importance of cultivating discipline, a skill he honed through years of trial and error. In a surprising revelation, he shared how he joined the military to instill the discipline necessary for trading success. "I knew that if I was going to be very successful at this, I needed to have my discipline extremely well in check," he shares.

Is discipline the core pillar?

Throughout the episode, Kojo emphasized the critical role of discipline in trading. "Discipline forms part of the core foundation of my trading career," he explains. According to Kojo, discipline manifests in following a trading plan and maintaining proper risk management. "If you take care of risk management, which boils down to discipline, you won't have to deal with the psychological aspect of trading," he notes.

Kojo's advice for aspiring traders is clear: start by focusing on how much you're willing to lose rather than how much you hope to gain. "I think about how much I'm willing to risk. Once I'm okay with that, I have no issues with psychology."

The greatest of all-time strategy

Kojo also shone a light on his signature trading approach, which he calls the "GOAT" strategy, short for "Greatest of All Time." This price-action-based method culminates years of research and real-world experience. "It's a strategy that withstands all trading conditions and market environments," he explained.

The GOAT strategy reflects Kojo's belief in the importance of a trading system that can withstand all market conditions and deliver consistent results over time. "For me, if you don't have a trading system that can stand the test of time over a considerable period, you can't establish a career in trading," he emphasizes.

Advice for aspiring traders

For those new to trading or struggling to gain confidence, Kojo's advice is both practical and motivational. He urged beginners to clarify their goals early on, "Do you want trading to be a side income or a main career? Where you find yourself determines the effort and approach you need to take."

Kojo also encourages traders to keep a journal as a way to build discipline and track progress. "If I want to be disciplined, I'm just writing down, 'You have to be disciplined; stay true to yourself.'" he said. "I'm also repeatedly writing it on my social media: stay disciplined, stay disciplined, stay disciplined."

Ultimately, Kojo believes trading is an ongoing journey of self-discovery and improvement. "There's always something to discover for yourself that makes more meaning to you than just the rest of the world."

Born or made?

As the debate continues over whether traders are born or made, Kojo's story serves as a testament to the power of perseverance, self-awareness, and a relentless commitment to growth. For anyone seeking to unlock their potential in the world of trading, his message is clear: "Start the journey, stay disciplined, and trust the process."

Listen to the podcast here.

[Embed video https://youtu.be/U3cPY3t7-Mo ]