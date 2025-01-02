A famously generous company has gifted its employees with nearly two years worth of pay for a New Year's bonus.

Evergreen Marine, a Taiwanese shipping company, announced on New Year's Eve that its employees would be receiving a bonus amounting to about 20 months of pay, as reported by UDN.

The shipping company previously shared that employees would be receiving three months additional pay as a bonus. This new gift is expected to be in addition to the three-months bonus.

As the average company salary is about NT$60,000, or about $1,825, this means that each employee would receive about NT$190,000, or about $5,780, based on the company's recent earnings and profit sharing percentage, as reported by Taiwan News.

This is not the first time Evergreen Marine has handed out massive bonuses to its employees. In 2021, the company gifted employees up to 40 months for a year-end bonus, and awarded up to 50 months pay in 2022, as reported by the Straits Times.

Originally published by Latin Times.