A Russian cargo ship, the Ursa Major, sank in the Mediterranean Sea following an explosion in the engine room, Russia's foreign ministry confirmed.

The incident occurred between Spain and Algeria, leaving two crew members missing, while 14 others were rescued and taken to Spain, reported Sky News.

Ukraine said the ship--conflicting reports cannot confirm whether it was named Sparta or Sparta III--was scheduled to retrieve weapons and military equipment from Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, according to Sky News.

Intelligence in the Ukraine said the ship experienced earlier issues near Portugal but continued its journey through the Strait of Gibraltar.

Tracking data showed the Ursa Major left St. Petersburg on December 11, initially signaling its next port of call as Vladivostok, said Sky News.

The ship is operated by SK-Yug, a logistics and shipping company with ties to Oboronlogistics, a company that's currently on the Office of Foreign Assets Control's sanctions list.

The cargo ship's sinking raises questions about Russia's military logistics in Syria.

It also poses questions about the state of Russia's alliance with al-Assad following his oust in Syria after rebels took control of Homs.

Assad gave President Vladimir Putin a Mediterranean seaport and air base for military aid during Syria's civil war.

A day ago, a 'mysterious' fire broke out in a drone warehouse in Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense released a Telegram statement seemingly gloating about the destruction.