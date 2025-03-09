Tensions in Gaza are reaching a breaking point as Israeli airstrikes intensify, diplomatic efforts stall and fears of renewed war escalate following the collapse of a fragile ceasefire.

After 15 months of conflict, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in January 2024, which led to a temporary pause in hostilities, prisoner exchanges and increased humanitarian aid, the Guardian reported.

However, the first phase of the agreement ended in early March, and negotiations for a second phase have stalled, leaving Gaza in a precarious state.

With no clear diplomatic resolution in sight, concerns have grown that fighting will resume.

In recent days, Israel has ramped up airstrikes across Gaza, with Palestinian reports indicating multiple casualties. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have justified the attacks as responses to security threats, including a drone incident near Rafah and a suspected bombing attempt in Gaza City.

Meanwhile, humanitarian conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate, with soaring prices, limited aid and infrastructure in ruins. Although some displaced residents have returned to northern Gaza, they face widespread devastation and a lack of resources.

As regional tensions escalate, international efforts to broker peace remain fraught with challenges.

Originally published on Latin Times