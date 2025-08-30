Bruno Fernandes eased the pressure on Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim as his last-gasp penalty sealed a 3-2 win over Burnley, while Thomas Frank suffered his first Premier League defeat as Tottenham manager on Saturday.

Just days after a humiliating League Cup second-round loss at fourth-tier Grimsby, United were on the brink of another damaging result after promoted Burnley twice came from behind at Old Trafford.

Amorim had admitted after the Grimsby debacle that he sometimes thinks about quitting and often hates his players.

His mood would have been even darker before United captain Fernandes came to the rescue seven minutes into stoppage time.

United's first win in three league games this season will give Amorim some much-needed respite heading into the international break, although questions will still be asked of the Portuguese coach after his side's latest erratic display.

Luck was on United's side when they took the lead in the 26th minute.

Casemiro's header thumped off the crossbar and hit Burnley captain Josh Cullen on the back, ricocheting over the line before Martin Dubravka could claw it away.

Lyle Foster hauled Burnley level with a 55th-minute finish from Jacob Bruun Larsen's cross.

Bryan Mbeumo put United back in the lead just 15 seconds later when he slammed in Diogo Dalot's cutback for his first league goal since his summer move from Brentford.

United's frailties were punished again as Jaidon Anthony equalised in the 66th minute.

It was a shambolic goal, with Altay Bayindir spilling Loum Tchaouna's shot and Anthony poking the loose ball goalwards before Kobbie Mainoo's attempted clearance rebounded in off the United goalkeeper.

But in the final moments Anthony pulled Amad Diallo, with a lengthy VAR check concluding the foul continued inside the area, conceding a controversial penalty that Fernandes gratefully tucked away to Amorim's immense relief.

Tottenham were beaten 1-0 by Bournemouth to end Frank's strong start since he arrived from Brentford to replace the sacked Ange Postecoglou in the close-season.

Tottenham had won their first two league games under the Dane without conceding a goal, including a 2-0 win at Manchester City last weekend.

But Evanilson struck in the fifth minute with a deflected shot as Bournemouth left north London with their second win this term.

Leaders Chelsea took advantage of VAR controversy to beat Fulham 2-0 as the visitors were left to rue a series of costly decisions awarded against them at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca's side, who have seven points from three games, were fortunate not to fall behind in the west London derby when Fulham were harshly denied a first half opener.

Josh King's strike was ruled out after VAR deemed Rodrigo Muniz's accidental collision with Trevoh Chalobah was worthy of a foul.

As if that wasn't infuriating enough for Fulham boss Marco Silva, Joao Pedro put Chelsea ahead beyond the scheduled eight minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Adding to Silva's anger, Chelsea's second goal was also VAR-influenced as Ryan Sessegnon was adjudged to have handled a cross, leading to Enzo Fernandez converting from the penalty spot.

Jack Grealish starred as Everton beat Wolves 3-2 at Molineux.

Beto headed Everton in front from Grealish's flick after seven minutes.

Wolves drew level in the 21st minute when Marshall Munetsi's cross reached Hwang Hee-chan and he lashed into the roof of the net for his first goal since December.

Iliman Ndiaye restored Everton's advantage in the 33rd minute, applying the finishing touch to a flowing move involving on-loan Manchester City winger Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Dewsbury-Hall bagged Everton's third, blasting home from Grealish's pass in the 55th minute before Rodrigo Gomes reduced the deficit in the 79th minute.

Sunderland staged an impressive fightback to beat Brentford 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Brentford were given a second-half penalty for Reinaldo's tug on Nathan Collins, but Kevin Schade's spot-kick was saved by Robin Roefs.

Keith Andrews' side still took the lead thanks to Igor Thiago's 77th-minute header.

But Sunderland hit back as Rico Henry's foul on Habib Diarra conceded an 82nd-minute penalty that Enzo Le Fee converted.

And six minutes into stoppage time, Wilson Isidor's header crept past Caoimhin Kelleher's weak attempted save to give the Black Cats their second win since clinching promotion.