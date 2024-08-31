Fifteen ISIS Fighters Killed In Raid By US And Iraqi Troops, Seven American Fighters Wounded
ISIS fighters were armed with 'numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive suicide belts,' said officials
U.S. and Iraqi forces killed 15 Islamic State fighters during a raid targeting the militant group's leadership in western Iraq, according to American military officials and news reports on Saturday.
Seven American troops were wounded in the operation that occurred Tuesday.
"This operation targeted ISIS leaders to disrupt and degrade ISIS's ability to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as U.S. citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond," the U.S. Central Command said in a statement. "Iraqi Security Forces continue to further exploit the locations raided."
The ISIS fighters were armed with "numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive 'suicide' belts," the statement added. "There is no indication of civilian casualties."
The Iraqi military said "airstrikes targeted the hideouts, followed by an airborne operation," the Associated Press reported.
"Among the dead were key ISIS leaders," Iraq's military added.
"All hideouts, weapons and logistical support were destroyed, explosive belts were safely detonated and important documents, identification papers and communication devices were seized," the statement noted.
A U.S. defense official told the Associated Press that five American troops were wounded in the raid, and two others were injured in falls.
One injured in the fall was transported out of the region, and one of the wounded was evacuated for more treatment, the official told the wire service.
"All personnel are in stable condition," the official said.
