KEY POINTS Filipino ONE Championship athletes secured podium finishes in the SEA Games

Robin Catalan captured gold in the sport of Kun Bokator

Honorio Banario, Jeremy Pacatiw and several others joined the medal haul

In a display of incredible skill, determination, and national pride, Filipino athletes competing under the ONE Championship banner brought home a remarkable collection of medals in various combat sports at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Robin Catalan led the charge by capturing the gold medal in the 50-kilogram Kun Bokator combat event, beating Indonesia's Ade Permana, 3-0, in the finals.

His moment of glory in the biennial meet came 18 years after his older brother and ex-ONE strawweight title challenger, Rene Catalan, secured the top spot in wushu in the 2005 edition.

"I cannot deny that my Kuya Rene is my idol. But to replicate what he did at the SEA Games, it made the gold medal I won even more special," Catalan told CNN in his native tongue.

Several Pinoy standouts also accomplished podium finishes at the SEA Games, including bantamweight contender Jeremy Pacatiw who took home silver in the 67-kilogram kickboxing K-1 bracket.

He was joined by Gina Iniong-Araos, who settled for silver after a neck-and-neck battle against Indonesia's Diandra Ariesta Pieter in the finals of the 55-kilogram women's kick light division.

Meanwhile, former ONE featherweight champion Honorio Banario and No. 3-ranked flyweight contender Danny bagged bronze medals in their respective kickboxing campaigns.

On the other hand, strawweight heroine Jenelyn Olsim claimed the bronze medal in the 54-kilogram women's Kun Khmer category.

Lastly, Ariel Lampacan—ONE Warrior Series Philippines runner-up—finished with the silver medal in the 55-kilogram Kun Bokator combat event.

According to Banario, their outstanding performances not only secured personal triumphs but also elevated the Philippines' sporting reputation on the regional stage.

"It demonstrates how well Filipinos do in combat sports. The medals we took home from the SEA Games emphasize the importance of promoting and supporting combat sports and other martial arts programs," Banario said.

Another Filipino mixed martial artist will return to ONE Championship action on June 10 (June 9 in the United States).

Jeremy Miado is scheduled to lock horns with unbeaten Russian debutant Mansur Malachiev in a pivotal strawweight matchup at ONE Fight Night 11, which takes place at the world-renowned Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.