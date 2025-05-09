On 08 May 2025, white smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel, signalling the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff in history.

Born in Chicago, this 69-year-old missionary-turned-cardinal has made waves not only for his historic appointment but also for his sharp criticism of US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Despite Trump's warm congratulations, calling it a 'great honour' for America, Leo's past social media posts reveal a deep rift, particularly over immigration policies. Here's why the new pope's stance could spark tension and how it shapes his papacy.

Confront Trump's Immigration Stance

Before ascending to the papacy, Cardinal Prevost didn't hold back on X, where he shared posts slamming Trump's immigration policies.

One striking post from February 2025 read, 'Do you not see the suffering? Is your conscience not disturbed? How can you stay quiet?' in response to Trump's crackdowns on migrants.

He also reposted criticism of Trump's family separation policy, calling it a 'disgrace.' These weren't isolated jabs, Prevost consistently shared articles, like a 2015 Washington Post piece titled 'Cardinal Dolan: Why Donald Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric is so problematic', highlighting his alignment with Pope Francis's pro-immigrant ethos.

Leo's critique extended to Vance, whom he accused of misinterpreting Christian teachings. A post Prevost shared stated, 'JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others.'

This bold stance, rooted in compassion for the marginalised, signals that Leo XIV intends to continue Francis's legacy of challenging policies that clash with Catholic values.

Navigate a Polarised Reception

Trump's reaction to Leo's election has been surprisingly upbeat, with the president posting on Truth Social, 'It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope.' Yet, the MAGA base hasn't taken kindly to Leo's views. Social media erupted with backlash, branding the pope 'not very Maga.'

Some supporters even mocked his resurfaced posts, with one X user joking they'd 'love to be a fly on the wall' during a Trump-Leo meeting. This tension was amplified when Trump faced criticism for posting an AI-generated image of himself as pope, a move Catholic leaders called 'mocking.'

Despite the divide, Leo's election has drawn praise from figures like former President Joe Biden, who wrote, 'Habemus papam – May God bless Pope Leo XIV of Illinois.' His dual US-Peruvian nationality and missionary work in Peru add a global perspective, making him a bridge between American and Latin American Catholics.

Shape a Francis-Inspired Papacy

Leo XIV's early actions suggest he'll double down on issues like poverty and immigration, much like his predecessor. His first balcony address, where he declared, 'God loves us, all of us, evil will not prevail,' set a tone of unity and compassion.

Vatican experts note his close ties to Francis, having served as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, though he's faced scrutiny over handling priest abuse cases. Still, his focus on the poor aligns with Catholic social teaching, potentially putting him at odds with Trump's administration.

The pope's outspokenness could complicate US-Vatican relations, especially as Trump pushes policies Leo has called out. With 56% of US Catholics voting for Trump in 2024, Leo's challenge is to lead a divided flock while staying true to his principles.

Steer Faith Through Controversy

Pope Leo XIV's election as the first American pope is a historic milestone, but his vocal criticism of Trump and Vance sets the stage for a turbulent papacy.

His question—'Do you not see the suffering?'—is a call to conscience that resonates beyond politics.

Originally published on IBTimes UK