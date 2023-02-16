KEY POINTS Jose Aldo's camp is confident about a collision course with Floyd Mayweather happening

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has another exhibition assignment on his itinerary and signs point towards former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo.

Aldo's trainer and co-manager Andre Pederneiras spoke with Sherdog at UFC 283 to confirm whether combat sports fans will get to see one of mixed martial arts' (MMA) best champions share the ring with arguably the greatest boxer to grace the ring.

"Negotiations are really advanced. We hope to have the contract signed before Aldo's next fight with Jeremy Stephens on April 1. We don't have a month decided yet, but we already know that the fight will take place in Abu Dhabi," Pederneiras was quoted to have said.

Aldo himself confirmed to MMA Fighting a few days after Pederneiras' interview that "his side has already agreed, my side too" following his unanimous decision victory over Emmanuel Zambrano in his pro boxing debut under Shooto Brazil Boxing last Friday, February 10.

Ever since his retirement from professional boxing in 2017, "Money" has remained active with five exhibition matches to his name, which featured the likes of YouTube stars Logan Paul in June 2021 and Deji Olatunji, better known by his former YouTube name "ComedyShortsGamer," in November 2022.

His next exhibition outing will take place next Saturday, February 25 at the O2 Arena in London, England against former Bellator competitor and reality TV personality Aaron Chalmers.

According to Pederneiras, their side is not entirely avoiding Brazilian boxing great Acelino Popo Freitas but is simply doing what is in the best interests of Aldo who is now 36.

"We have great respect for Popo, who is a great national idol, and for everything he represents for Brazilian boxing. But as a manager, I have to look out for the best interests of my athlete, and this fight with Mayweather is huge," Pederneiras told Sherdog.

"Today we have something much bigger to negotiate, but who knows if in the future this matchup (Aldo versus Popo) happens."

While his management is busy negotiating with Mayweather's camp, Aldo will take his skills to the Jorge Masvidal-owned boxing promotion Gamebred Boxing and face fellow UFC alum Jeremy Stephens in the co-main event.

Longtime UFC and MMA fans would know that Aldo is one of the most gifted strikers to have graced the Octagon, and it remains to be seen if he can replicate his performance against Zambrano in an exhibition versus Mayweather.