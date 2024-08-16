Ford Motor is set to recall 85,000 SUVs, specifically its Explorer line, over concerns of a possible engine fire. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) noted that the recall applies to vehicles equipped with the Police Interceptor Utility Package.

The regulator explained that these units are at risk of catching fire in the engine compartment. In the event of engine failure, there is a possibility that both engine oil and fuel could be released into the compartment, accumulating near ignition sources—areas that can become quite hot. This accumulation could easily lead to the engine compartment catching fire or result in components melting.

According to Reuters, the affected models include those from 2020-2022 with 3.3L hybrid and gas engines.

As reported by U.S. News, the NHTSA noted that, as of July 9, there were already 13 reports of under-hood fires in the U.S. involving Ford Explorer PIUs with 3.3L engines manufactured before June 2, 2022.

It appears that the issue is primarily found in police vehicles, as there have been no reports of the same problem occurring in non-police vehicles.

The report also stated that the carmaker was not aware of any injuries or accidents resulting from the under-hood fires. Nevertheless, Ford has promised to send vehicle owners a letter advising them that the investigation is ongoing.

The letter will also inform customers of what to do if they hear unexpected noises in the engine.

In a related story, BMW is facing a similar issue. In August, the company announced a recall of sedans and crossovers in the U.S. The NHTSA stated that a software update would resolve the problem.

The BMW recall involves several models, including the 3 Series, 7 Series, X5, and X7, as reported by Reuters .

"In the event the starter motor fails, repeated attempts to start the vehicle can cause the starter motor to overheat from an electrical overload," the NHTSA stated.