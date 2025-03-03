Fox News hosts mocked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his "sassy" response during a tense Oval Office exchange with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, criticizing his approach as "tone deaf" and ungrateful.

In this latest confrontation, Zelenskyy arrived in Washington seeking continued US security support amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. However, the meeting turned confrontational as Trump and Vance rebuked Zelenskyy for what they perceived as a lack of gratitude for past U.S. military aid.

While discussing the interaction on "Fox & Friends" Monday morning, hosts Steve Doocy, Lawrence Jones and Ainsley Earhardt ridiculed Zelenskyy's response, describing him as "tone deaf" and overly combative, Mediaite reported.

"Well, we saw that this relationship right there between the three of them is fractured," Doocy said. "And Mr. Zelenskyy — tone deaf — going in and fighting back, getting sassy with the president."

"It was sassy!" Jones added. Doocy responded, "He was sassy!"

"He got some bad advice from somebody. But it certainly was not the White House," Doocy continued. "They said Mr. Zelenskyy show up, wear a suit. Lindsey Graham said, 'Whatever you do, don't get into an argument.' So what does Zelenskyy do? He gets into an argument with Donald Trump and Mr. Vance, and suddenly Mr. Z is looking for plan B."

The fallout has intensified debates over U.S. support for Ukraine, with some Trump loyalists calling for further reductions in aid.

During the Oval Office meeting, Trump and Vance challenged Zelenskyy's request for security guarantees, with Trump suggesting Ukraine had not sufficiently acknowledged U.S. support.

When Zelenskyy pushed back, questioning why new negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be any more effective than previous failed ceasefires, Trump and Vance dismissed his concerns.

