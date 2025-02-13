France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Thursday that the European Union was working toward swiftly easing Syria sanctions as Paris hosted a conference on the transition in the war-torn country after president Bashar al-Assad's fall.

Islamist-led rebels toppled Assad in December after a lightning offensive.

The new authorities, headed by interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, have sought to reassure the international community that they have broken with their jihadist past and will respect the rights of minorities.

They have been lobbying the West to ease sanctions imposed against Assad to allow the country to rebuild its economy after five decades of his family's rule and almost 14 years of civil war.

"We are working with my European counterparts towards a rapid lifting of sectorial economic sanctions," Barrot said, after EU foreign ministers agreed last month to ease them, starting with key sectors such as energy.

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani is in Paris for the conference, in his first such official visit to Europe for talks after he attended the World Economic Forum in Davos last month.

The French presidency said earlier that the United States, Germany, Britain, the European Union and the United Nations were also to be represented, as were several Gulf nations and Syria's northern neighbour Turkey.

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to address attendees.

There has been concern among Western governments over the direction the new Syrian leadership will take in particular on religious freedom, women's rights and the status of the Kurdish minority in the northeast of Syria.

Shaibani on Wednesday said a new government would take over next month from the interim cabinet, vowing that it would represent all Syrians in their diversity.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, ahead of the Paris meeting, emphasised the need for "all actors" in Syria to be included.

"It is essential that women be represented," she said.

Several diplomatic sources had said the conference also aimed to focus on protecting Syria from destabilising foreign interference and coordinating aid efforts.

Turkish-backed factions launched attacks against Kurdish-held areas in northern Syria at around the same time as the offensive that overthrew Assad, and have since seized strategic areas.

Barrot called for "a global ceasefire in all Syrian territory, including the north and northeast".

Britain plans to ease sanctions on Syria under a new plan announced by the government on Thursday.

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty said they would "include the relaxation of restrictions that apply to the energy, transport and finance sectors", but members of parliament still need to debate the proposals.

After EU foreign ministers agreed on January 27 to ease sanctions on Syria, Shaibani welcomed the European Union's move "to suspend sanctions on Syria for one year".

That decision came after the United States eased its own sanctions, allowing fuel and electricity donations to Syria for six months.

Sharaa has received a flurry of dignitaries since the start of the year, including Barrot and Baerbock.

Syria's war has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions from their homes inside the country and abroad since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.