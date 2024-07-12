Two French international rugby players accused of raping an Argentine woman underwent questioning Friday by prosecutors who will decide whether to file formal charges.

Hugo Auradou, 20, and Oscar Jegou, 21, arrived Thursday night in the city of Mendoza -- where the rape is alleged to have occurred -- and "are now with the prosecutors" for a hearing, Mendoza prosecution spokesman Martin Ahumada told AFP.

The two men were arrested Monday in Buenos Aires after a 39-year-old woman accused them of raping her multiple times and savagely beating her in a Mendoza hotel room after a match against Argentina as the French national squad tours South America.

The men deny the accusation, saying they had consensual sexual relations with the woman.

The players were transferred Thursday by car from Interpol's Buenos Aires headquarters to Mendoza, some 1,000 kilometers west (620 miles).

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old woman's lawyer, Natacha Romano, said her client was hospitalized Thursday after feeling ill emotionally and physically "because of everything that happened."

Psychologist Nicolas Yungman, who was not treating the woman, told local media that her symptoms, as described, could be indicative of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The woman will receive treatment at a health facility for 24 to 48 hours, Romano said.

If charged, the pair could be ordered held until a hearing 10 days later to determine whether they will have to await trial in custody.

Within the 10 days, the pair could file an application to be released on probation or be placed under house arrest, according to Ahumada.

If found guilty, the players face between eight and 20 years in prison.

Defense attorney Romano told AFP on Wednesday her client had suffered "fierce" violence at the hands of her assailants in a hotel room, with injuries to her face, back, breasts, legs and ribs as well as various bite and scratch marks.

The woman claims to have been raped "at least six times" by one of the men and once by the other, according to the lawyer.

She allegedly tried to escape several times.

The attack allegedly took place Saturday night at the Diplomatic Hotel in Mendoza, where France's players and staff were staying after beating Argentina.

Romano told AFP the woman had gone with one of the men from a nightclub to a hotel room, where she alleges she was held against her will and abused for several hours.

"The violence was fierce," said Romano. "There is more than one crime to investigate."

Lawyer Rafael Cuneo Libarona, who represents the players, arrived in Mendoza on Wednesday and said "sexual relations" had been "consensual."

"There are witnesses who saw her leave (the hotel). There are cameras that saw her leave. Apparently no injuries are seen in the footage," Libarona -- who is the brother of Justice Minister Mariano Cuneo Libarona -- told journalists.

Romano told AFP "the overwhelming proof that there was no consent is the victim's body" and the wounds she bears.

French Rugby Federation (FFR) president Florian Grill, who is in Argentina, told AFP the players have "a quite different version" of events to that of the woman, with "a lot of inconsistencies."

"We are not judges. We are not investigators. But we think that the Argentine justice system should look at the case very quickly," he said.

Aradou and Jegou have been replaced by lock Mickael Guillard and flanker Judicael Cancoriet for Saturday's second match against Argentina in Buenos Aires.