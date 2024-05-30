Fresh Economic Data Raises Questions About Fed Rate Cuts
The U.S. economy received some mixed news from fresh data released Thursday, including slight changes in inflation rates, jobless claims and gross domestic product (GDP).
First-quarter GDP, already posting a disappointing 1.6% last month, saw a revised drop to 1.3%. The GDP price index held steady at 3.1%, and GDP sales slipped to 1.7%.
Jobless claims rose from 216,000 to 219,000, and continuing jobless claims climbed from 178,000 to 179,000. The loosening of a historically tight labor market is another factor the Federal Reserve is watching closely to decide its next move on interest rate cuts.
Core PCE prices came in 3.6% ahead of an expected 3.7% in April, raising hopes that the Fed will be able to reduce interest rates in the near future. The PCE price index, which include food and energy costs, also beat projections with a 3.3% topping the 3.4% prediction.
However, pre-market trading reflected pessimism that the drop was significant enough to move the Fed from its hardline approach to bringing down inflation. Treasury yields and pre-market trading declined and the dollar dropped after posting its best day in a month on Wednesday.
