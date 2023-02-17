KEY POINTS US Champion Austin Theory and Asuka are set to win their respective Elimination Chamber matches

The Judgment Day and Brock Lesnar's matches are still must-watches

WWE has a ton of options for how Roman Reigns can beat Sami Zayn

The 2023 edition of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is the last big event WWE has before WrestleMania 39 and all eyes will be trained at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada for a spectacular show.

Read below for the full predictions from the five-match event in no particular order as there could still be some changes following the go-home SmackDown show on Friday, February 17.

Men's Elimination Chamber Match (United States Championship)

Austin Theory will be defending his United States Championship inside the event's namesake match as he takes on names like Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford and Seth Rollins.

From a fan's point of view, this is a good mix of talent that WWE put in for a strong title match with every man standing to gain something based on their performance.

Of the six and outside of Theory, fans will need to look at Ford and Reed as the most impressive talents in the group mainly because of the former's insane athleticism and the latter playing a monster role.

Priest, Rollins and Gargano will also have their shining moments, but it would not be a surprise to see WWE have Theory retain as they continue to push him to main event-levels of stardom.

Prediction: Austin Theory retains by pinfall.

Women's Elimination Chamber Match (Raw Women's Championship No. 1 Contender's)

This one has all the makings to be the Match of the Night outside of the highly-anticipated main event simply because of one name: Asuka.

The decorated women's star from Osaka, Japan had been teasing fans of a return to her Kana persona from her time in her home country and it finally came to fruition at the 2023 Royal Rumble and all momentum is on her side.

She will be sharing the Chamber with Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Carmella–another decent mix of talent, but WWE may have shown their hand too much here in terms of who wins.

There is almost little to no chance that any one of them pulls out the upset against Asuka, but what fans can expect is an enjoyable 25, 30-minute affair.

Asuka versus Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 definitely sounds like a

Prediction: Asuka wins by submission.

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley) vs. Edge and Beth Phoenix

WWE fans have been treated to a fun couple of months with this feud between The Judgment Day and the "Grit Couple", but WWE may have overbooked this feud to a point where many have grown to be indifferent to it regardless of who wins.

However, this mixed tag match could still have the fans' support if only WWE finally pulled the trigger on giving them what they want: an intergender segment within the match.

It is hard to see Finn Balor taking on Beth Phoenix at one point during this match as their personalities do not necessarily mesh, but the potential for Edge and Rhea Ripley to go after one another makes the most sense.

Fans should be reminded that WWE has previously teased it happening before with Ripley's impromptu match with Akira Tozawa, but an unhinged, nothing-to-lose Edge just might be the character they need to make it work.

When all of it is said and done, The Judgment Day stands to gain more by winning.

Prediction: The Judgment Day wins by pinfall.

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar

Hoss-versus-hoss matches are always fun to watch regardless of the circumstances and the third meeting between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar 3 is set to be a hard-hitting affair of epic proportions.

Despite many believing Lashley needing to win this match and getting the ultimate rub from downing Lesnar once and for all, he can afford to take a loss here ahead of WrestleMania season as Lesnar also needs to keep his mystique.

If WWE books it like a chaotic clash of epic proportions without resorting to weapons, it has all the makings of a guilty pleasure match that fans can watch without needing to overthink the circumstances.

Something to watch for in this match is whether the long-teased reformation of The Hurt Business happens here, with MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin coming out at some point in the match.

Prediction: Brock Lesnar wins by pinfall.

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)

The hottest feud WWE and pro wrestling has ever seen in recent memory, Sami Zayn will be welcoming the "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns to his hometown in hopes of finally dethroning him while cementing his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

The mere thought of Zayn holding the belts and going to the "Showcase of the Immortals" as a champion is a sight few would have ever expected for the former NXT Champion and it is surely going to be seen as Daniel Bryan-levels (Bryan Danielson now) of happiness throughout the fanbase.

However, that is all in kayfabe though and there is no chance that Zayn beats Reigns despite fans wishing their hardest to see it happen.

Reigns' story to being the undisputed king of WWE is simply too good of a storyline to waste on the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania, but fans can expect something screwy to happen which will build on Reigns' already-nuclear levels of heat while Zayn garners more babyface responses.

Based on where the story is going, something akin to Solo Sikoa interrupting the match and Kevin Owens making the intercept on him will push them towards dethroning The Usos for the undisputed tag team titles at WrestleMania.

It will be an extremely violent affair between Reigns and Zayn, but the best way to showcase Reigns' heel character is by making Zayn pass out with a guillotine choke and have him lock it in for an extended amount of time.

Or if WWE wants to go all-in on Reigns getting his comeuppance, they can opt to relive the "Montreal Screwjob" but with all performers being completely aware of what is happening.

All in all, this is the bout that has the most moving parts and roads towards the outcome which makes Reigns versus Zayn a must-watch match and likely a fitting end to the event.

Prediction: Roman Reigns retains by submission.