California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out a detail of President Donald Trump's rebuke of a bombshell report claiming the president drew a picture of a naked woman in a birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the Wall Street Journal, who reviewed the letter, Trump signed his name "Donald" where the woman in the sketch's pubic hair would have been.

"I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women," he told the outlet. "It's not my language. It's not my words."

This line appeared to draw Newsom's attention, who dug up and reposted a clip of a Washington Post article from April 2019, in which a drawing of the New York City skyline by Trump with his signature was up for auction.

“I never wrote a picture in my life.” pic.twitter.com/sxYydO4LcJ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 18, 2025

The sketch from 2004 was originally sold as part of a charity event. The piece later went back on the market with bidding starting at $9,000.

"'I never wrote a picture in my life,'" Newsom simply captioned the tweet, quoting Trump.

The doodle was not the first drawing by Trump auctioned off either. A 2005 sketch by Trump was also first auctioned during a charity event before selling for more than $29,000 in July 2017, Artnet News reported at the time.

A 1995 drawing of the Empire State Building by Trump also sold for $16,000 in October 2017. It was sold originally for less than $100 at a charity auction until the original buyer put it back up for sale, as reported by Reuters.

Trump has continued to rally against the report, taking to Truth Social to claim that he told media mogul and Wall Street Journal owner Rupert Murdoch to not publish the story because it was a "scam."

"The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don't draw pictures. I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn't print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I'm going to sue his a** off, and that of his third rate newspaper," Trump wrote Thursday night.

Other members of the Trump administration have rallied around the president, including Vice President JD Vance who said the Journal "should be ashamed for publishing it."

Originally published on Latin Times