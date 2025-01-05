While Elon Musk continues his attacks on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, he dismissed the CEO's scrutiny: "Don't feed the troll."

Scholz, in an interview with German weekly Stern, expressed concerns over Musk's comments about next month's federal elections, and his endorsement of Germany's far-right group, Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), reported The Guardian.

Scholz said he has no plans to engage or make an effort with Musk, who is slated to host a live discussion on his social media platform, X, with Alice Weidel, co-chairman of the AfD and the party's candidate for chancellor.

Scholz said the AfD is a "right-wing extremist" that advocates "rapprochement" with Vladimir Putin's administration, and wants to "weaken transatlantic relations," reported the Associated Press.

"I don't believe in courting Mr. Musk's favor," Scholz said. "I'm happy to leave that to others. The rule is: don't feed the troll."

While Musk continues to criticize Scholz and other leaders like president Joe Biden, this marks the first time Scholz has directly addressed him in the press or social media.

In a New Year's Eve address, Scholz indirectly referred to Musk when he told German voters to not let the "owners of social media channels" determine the outcome of the general election.

The chancellor said he's become accustomed to "rich media entrepreneurs who do not appreciate social democratic politics and do not hide their opinions," reported The Guardian.

Musk also called Scholz a "fool" after the collapse of his center-left coalition which upheld Germany's economic model that's dependent on cheap Russian gas.

Musk continues to support anti-establishment groups across Europe, using his social media platform X to influence European politics in Italy and Hungary.

Originally published by Latin Times