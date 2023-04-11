KEY POINTS Ukraine's Armed Forces confirmed the arrival of trucks, drones and ammunition from Germany

Germany plans to donate more military support to Ukraine

US is the top contributor of military support to Ukraine

In support of Kyiv's effort to counter Russia's aggression, Germany has delivered more lethal supplies to Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) confirmed on Monday the arrival of more lethal and non-lethal military support from the German government, including engineering vehicles, trucks, drones and ammunition in the country.

"The Federal Government supports the Ukrainian military in close coordination with its partners and allies," Germany's official federal government website wrote.

Both nations have confirmed that the following items arrived in Kyiv the past week:

1 Dachs armored engineering vehicle

8 Zetros trucks

8 mobile antenna mast systems

8 reconnaissance drones

23,520 rounds of 40mm ammunition

"[The] Army of Ukraine are grateful for the support and help of Germany," the UAF General Staff wrote in a Facebook post.

Germany has allotted 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to fund its security capacity building initiative for 2023, directed primarily to support Ukraine. It will also finance Germany's increased mandatory contributions to the European Peace Fund which aims to reimburse EU member states for expenses incurred in providing support to Ukraine.

In March, Berlin also delivered 18 Leopard trucks, 2 two armored "Buffel" tank recovery vehicles and 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine among others.

Germany also plans to deliver other assets, including Iris-T SLM missiles, a PATRIOT air defense system with missiles and over 40,000 first aid kits. However, authorities have refused to reveal details or transportation dates for security reasons.

On Wednesday, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck made a surprise visit to Ukraine where he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he is "deeply ashamed" for taking too long to send weapons.

"We changed our position, but it took too long and was too late," Habeck said.

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy, which tracks the aid donated to Ukraine, said the United States is the largest donor of military aid.

Data shows that from Jan. 24, 2022 to Feb. 24, 2023, Washington has provided more than 43 billion euros ($46.8 billion) worth of military aid to Kyiv.

European Union institutions, the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan were among other top contributors of lethal support.